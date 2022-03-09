Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sen. Susan Collins (left) talking with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP photo: Carolyn Kaster)

Collins, key vote on Supreme Court, praises Jackson

By: The Associated Press March 9, 2022

Republican Sen. Susan Collins had words of praise for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after meeting with her on Tuesday, raising Democrats’ hopes that she could be a GOP vote in favor of her confirmation.

