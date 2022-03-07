Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This June 30, 2021, file photo shows Bill Cosby outside his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after being released from prison. (AP file photo: Matt Rourke)

Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it would not review Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, leaving him a free man and ending a two-decade legal drama that sent him to prison for several years in his late 70s.

