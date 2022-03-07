Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Minnesota Lawyer names 2022 In-House Counsel honorees

Minnesota Lawyer names 2022 In-House Counsel honorees

By: Minnesota Lawyer Staff March 7, 2022

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2022 In-House Counsel honorees. These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 21 breakfast and celebration at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park. This year’s class of 20 attorneys is being recognized in the following seven categories:

 

Lifetime Achievement

 

Jill Coyle

Independent School District 196

 

Todd Goderstad

Ames Construction Co.

 

Health Care            

 

Scott Lynch

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

 

Janna Severance

Presbyterian Homes & Services

 

Nonprofit/Government

 

Ann Bloodhart

Metropolitan Council

 

Niel Willardson

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

 

Private Company with annual revenues over $500M

 

Laura Graf

Ryan Cos.

 

Renee Jackson

Jostens Inc.

 

Starkey Legal Department

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

 

Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M

 

Kathy Bray

SFM Mutual Insurance Company

 

Spiwe Jefferson

Amplify

 

Public Company

 

Michael Auger

Ever-Green Energy

 

Ilyse Goldsmith

U.S. Bank

 

Ben Omorogbe

Travelers

 

Eric Rucker

3M Co.

 

Alexandria Reyes Schroeder

Wells Fargo

 

Emily Wessels

General Mills

 

Sarah Whiting  

Allete Inc.

 

Rising Star

 

Ben Grannon

Sherman Associates

 

Robert Maloney

phData

 

About Minnesota Lawyer Staff

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo