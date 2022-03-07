Minnesota Lawyer names 2022 In-House Counsel honorees

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2022 In-House Counsel honorees. These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 21 breakfast and celebration at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park. This year’s class of 20 attorneys is being recognized in the following seven categories:

Lifetime Achievement

Jill Coyle

Independent School District 196

Todd Goderstad

Ames Construction Co.

Health Care

Scott Lynch

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

Janna Severance

Presbyterian Homes & Services

Nonprofit/Government

Ann Bloodhart

Metropolitan Council

Niel Willardson

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Private Company with annual revenues over $500M

Laura Graf

Ryan Cos.

Renee Jackson

Jostens Inc.

Starkey Legal Department

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M

Kathy Bray

SFM Mutual Insurance Company

Spiwe Jefferson

Amplify

Public Company

Michael Auger

Ever-Green Energy

Ilyse Goldsmith

U.S. Bank

Ben Omorogbe

Travelers

Eric Rucker

3M Co.

Alexandria Reyes Schroeder

Wells Fargo

Emily Wessels

General Mills

Sarah Whiting

Allete Inc.

Rising Star

Ben Grannon

Sherman Associates

Robert Maloney

phData