Minnesota Lawyer names 2022 In-House Counsel honorees

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2022 In-House Counsel honorees. These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 21 breakfast and celebration at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park. This year’s class of 20 attorneys is being recognized in the following seven categories:
Lifetime Achievement
Jill Coyle
Independent School District 196
Todd Goderstad
Ames Construction Co.
Health Care
Scott Lynch
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Janna Severance
Presbyterian Homes & Services
Nonprofit/Government
Ann Bloodhart
Metropolitan Council
Niel Willardson
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Private Company with annual revenues over $500M
Laura Graf
Ryan Cos.
Renee Jackson
Jostens Inc.
Starkey Legal Department
Starkey Laboratories Inc.
Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M
Kathy Bray
SFM Mutual Insurance Company
Spiwe Jefferson
Amplify
Public Company
Michael Auger
Ever-Green Energy
Ilyse Goldsmith
U.S. Bank
Ben Omorogbe
Travelers
Eric Rucker
3M Co.
Alexandria Reyes Schroeder
Wells Fargo
Emily Wessels
General Mills
Sarah Whiting
Allete Inc.
Rising Star
Ben Grannon
Sherman Associates
Robert Maloney
phData