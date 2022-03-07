Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
“Convictions arising from a single criminal episode … can count only once under ACCA,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote. In this photo, Kagan, right, greets President Joe Biden as he arrives to give his State of the Union address March 1 at the Capitol. (Saul Loeb, pool via AP)

High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2022

The Supreme Court on Monday narrowed the reach of a federal law that strengthens penalties for career criminals found to illegally have a gun.

