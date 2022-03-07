Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The U.S. Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. (AP file photo)

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in N.C., Pennsylvania

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2022

In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans.

