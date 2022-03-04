Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brett Hankison at his trial
Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, center, awaits the jury's verdict in his wanton endangerment trial on Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky. The jury cleared Hankison of charges that he endangered neighbors when he fired shots into an apartment during the 2020 drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death. (AP photo)

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

By: The Associated Press March 4, 2022

A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.

