Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Biden’s Supreme Court experience informed choice
Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, questions Supreme Court nominee Stephen Breyer during Breyer's confirmation hearing July 14, 1994. Committee members Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Howard Metzenbaum, D-Ohio, look on during the proceeding.
Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, questions Supreme Court nominee Stephen Breyer during Breyer's confirmation hearing July 14, 1994. Committee members Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Howard Metzenbaum, D-Ohio, look on during the proceeding.

Biden’s Supreme Court experience informed choice

By: The Associated Press March 4, 2022

President Joe Biden knows better than anyone the unexpected turns a Supreme Court nomination can take after it lands on Capitol Hill.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo