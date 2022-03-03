Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Native Americans stand outside the federal appeals court in New Orleans
Native Americans stand outside the federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP file photo)

Justices to review Native American child adoption law

By: The Associated Press March 3, 2022

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children.

