Joanna Woolman
Institute to Transform Child Protection advocates for maintaining “culture, connection and community for children who are removed from their homes,” says Joanna Woolman, its director. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Advocacy helps change child welfare laws

By: Todd Nelson March 3, 2022

Joanna Woolman, executive director of the Institute to Transform Child Protection at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said longtime efforts of the institute, law students and others have led to new state laws that will keep more families together.

