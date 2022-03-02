Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Michael Gableman
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman delivers remarks to members of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee Tuesday at the State Capitol in Madison. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Ex-justice: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote

By: The Associated Press March 2, 2022

The Republican-hired investigator of Wisconsin’s 2020 election testified Tuesday that the state Legislature should “take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020” presidential election.

