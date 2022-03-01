Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Medical staff dispute yields EEOC complaint, federal lawsuit
lawsuit form or document in business office
Depositphotos.com image

Medical staff dispute yields EEOC complaint, federal lawsuit

By: Laura Brown March 1, 2022

Once featured on a billboard in downtown Minneapolis, Hennepin Healthcare System physician Tara Gustilo is now facing off against her employer in federal court over her alleged behavior inside and outside the hospital with regards to social issues.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo