Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who voted against Justice Amy Coney Barrett, former President Donald Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court in 2020, is perhaps Democrats’ best chance for a Republican crossover vote. (AP file photo)

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

By: The Associated Press February 28, 2022

As senators review Jackson’s record in the coming weeks, some Republicans may drop hints about whether they are willing to vote for Jackson, who would replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo