Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Republicans eye state courts as next battlegrounds
a general view of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center
The GOP’s frustration with state courts escalated this week after the Democratic-majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the recommendations of a lower court to adopt a GOP-drawn map that reduced the number of Democratic-leaning House seats. This phot shows the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP file photo)

Republicans eye state courts as next battlegrounds

By: The Associated Press February 28, 2022

The GOP’s focus on the makeup of state supreme courts escalated this week after a series of legal setbacks frustrated the party’s effort to redraw congressional maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo