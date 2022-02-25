Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait Feb. 18 in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin)

Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press February 25, 2022

President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the White House said, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

