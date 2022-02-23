Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court finds for inmate father
Legal concept meaning Termination of Parental Rights with sign on the piece of paper.
Depositphotos.com image

Court finds for inmate father

Incarceration alone doesn’t make reunification services ‘futile’

By: Laura Brown February 23, 2022

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has held that incarceration alone is not evidence of the futility of services to aid in reunification.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo