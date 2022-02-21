People & Practices: Feb. 21, 2022

Attorney Natasha Townes Robinson has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the Litigation, Health Care Fraud & Compliance, White Collar & Regulatory Defense, Internal Investigations and Health Licensing Defense Groups.

Robinson represents individuals and businesses in commercial, regulatory, and white collar criminal matters. Natasha advises clients on health care compliance, fraud and abuse laws, regulatory issues, internal investigations, and professional licensing. Robinson has significant experience in complex administrative litigation.

Before joining Fredrikson & Byron, Robinson worked as an assistant attorney general for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. As an assistant attorney general, Robinson worked in the Public Safety and Health Licensing divisions. Notably, Robinson was a member of the prosecution team that convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

***

Maslon LLP announces the addition of Corporate & Securities attorneys Andrew Tataryn and Kaitlin Eisler to the firm. Their respective experience will further strengthen the firm’s capabilities across key areas of client need.

Tataryn joins Maslon with deep experience across a broad range of corporate, securities, and transactional matters, representing startups, public and private companies, and investors. In nearly two decades of private practice, Andy has advised clients in numerous private financings, public offerings, and M&A transactions. He delivers counsel in the areas of corporate governance, SEC reporting and compliance, and NASDAQ and NYSE listing compliance. He also advises companies on a wide range of general corporate matters, including entity selection and formation, equity compensation plans and arrangements, and commercial contracts. He previously was senior counsel in the Division of Corporation Finance at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

Eisler offers significant experience assisting clients across a wide range of corporate and transactional legal needs. She has advised companies on entity formation, reorganization, corporate governance, operating agreements, ownership disputes, and related matters. Prior to private practice, she gained experience as an information security consultant and auditor with PwC, which gave her a keen understanding of business process and infrastructure and adds particular insight to her work with clients.

***

Attorney Kaitie A. Eke has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the Trusts & Estates Group.

Eke devotes her practice to trusts and estates matters, including planning and administration. Eke advises individuals, families and businesses, implementing tax and estate planning strategies to help clients achieve their goals. She also assists fiduciaries with probate matters and estate and trust administrations.

***

Heimerl & Lammers, LLC announces the additions of attorneys Lauren Schnobrich and Ingrid Wahlquist to its growing legal team.

Schnobrich joins Heimerl & Lammers as the newest member of the Family Law team. Her practice consists of family law, probate, and estate planning matters. Lauren has practiced family law and estate planning in the Twin Cities since graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School. Lauren has devoted her practice to helping families navigate through difficult transitions and believes that being a great attorney requires being a practical and compassionate advocate.

Wahlquist joins Heimerl & Lammers Injury Law as the newest member of the Workers’ Compensation team. Since graduating from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, she has devoted her practice to helping injured workers navigate the complicated legal system, working hard to ensure that injured workers are getting the benefits to which they are entitled.

***

Minneapolis-based law firm Nilan Johnson Lewis (NJL) has received a Women-Owned Business Certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The firm called the certification a significant achievement in its ongoing commitment to being an industry leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and makes NJL one of the largest certified women-owned law firms in the U.S.

“We view this certification as one proof point in our continued path to achieving authentic diversity,” said Heidi Christianson, president of NJL.

“Our work is not finished. Part of what makes the NJL workplace special to us, and unique from other firms, is our long-standing belief that inclusivity results in better outcomes for our clients,” said Kim Ess, CEO of NJL. “Since our founding, we’ve sought input from all sectors of the firm when it comes to many key, firm-wide decisions.”

