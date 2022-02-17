Breaking the Ice: Former Catholic Charities CEO returns to private practice

Name: Tim Marx

Title: Counsel, Winthrop & Weinstine

Education: B.A., government, economics, St. John’s University; M.P.A., Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota; J.D., University of Minnesota Law School

Tim Marx, whose decades of public service include roles as president and CEO of Catholic Charities and commissioner of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, has returned to private practice with Winthrop & Weinstine.

“I was thinking through what I was going to do when I grew up and decided I was going to get my law license back,” said Marx, who hadn’t practiced for some time.

Marx joined the firm’s real estate finance/affordable housing, regulatory and government relations and nonprofit corporation practices. Winthrop & Weinstine announced his addition on Jan. 31.

In his return, Marx said he looks forward to “being part of a team that makes something happen that wouldn’t otherwise happen.” He discussed opportunities with several firms but knew many Winthrop attorneys from housing, litigation and Catholic Charities matters.

Marx also has served as city attorney and deputy mayor of St. Paul and executive director of Breaking Ground, a leading provider of housing for the formerly homeless, based in New York City.

Q: Best way to start a conversation with you?

A: Say, “Happy to be with you. How are you doing?” and begin the conversation. There’s no wrong way as long as it’s genuine, friendly and authentic even if it raises some tough topics.

Q: Why did you go to law school?

A: I always knew I wanted to be a lawyer. They have tools to represent and advocate for people. I’ve always aspired to a form of public service, in nonprofits, the private sector or government, so I thought going to law school and being a lawyer was a ticket to public service.

Q: What books are you reading?

A: I’m in a book club with lawyers of different firms. We’re reading “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Bachman. I just finished “The One-Way Street of Integration,” by Edward Goetz, a professor at the Humphrey School, about affordable-housing policy. After Walter Mondale passed, the Mondale family donated many of their books to the school, first come, first served, so I went over there and browsed.

Q: What’s your pet peeve?

A: One, when somebody’s unkind. Second, when somebody is not prepared. If somebody is not kind and is not prepared, my ears might wiggle.

Q: Best part of your work?

A: Bringing people together from diverse perspectives, disciplines, who have a common objective or are trying to solve a problem and working together patiently but with expedition to bring that opportunity to life or to solve the problem.

Q: Least favorite?

A: Keeping up with technological change and being able to master it sufficiently enough to get the work done.

Q: Favorite activity away from work?

A: Spending time with my grandchildren, who are 6 and 4. Tennis, biking, running, kayaking, snow-shoeing. Quiet time reading. Dinner and engagement with friends.

Q: Where would you take someone visiting your hometown?

A: I grew up in Rochester. I would take somebody to Assisi Heights, the home of the Sisters of St. Francis chapter. That’s where I had my first job. Mowing lawns, washing dishes. The grounds are impeccable. It’s on top of a hill; you can see a wonderful view of Rochester and the Mayo Clinic.

Q: Legal figure you most admire?

A: Thurgood Marshall. His success in breaking the race barrier, arguing cases successfully at the Supreme Court, including Brown v. Board of Education, his tenure on the Supreme Court and maintaining his poise and integrity through it all.

Q: Misconception that others have about your work as an attorney?

A: Lawyers sometimes have the reputation of being humorless. I think that’s a misconception. It is for me. I have a terrible “punny” personality. One reason I may have had so many jobs over the course of my careers is that people get sick of my jokes. Now I get to go to a new audience and use those terrible puns.

Q: Favorite book, movie or TV show about lawyers?

A: Scott Turow and “Presumed Innocent.” “L.A. Law,” that was a fun show. And the movie “Marshall.”

