Man in handcuffs standing by his car
Depositphotos.com image

Court invalidates driveway arrest

Unlicensed DUI suspect hadn’t left private property

By: Laura Brown February 16, 2022

Despite being under the influence of drugs and not having a valid license, a Minnesota man who was convicted of both driving while impaired and driving after license cancellation has had both of those convictions reversed.

