Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Ellison lawsuit calls HavenBrook rental homes ‘uninhabitable’
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Attorney General Keith Ellison

Ellison lawsuit calls HavenBrook rental homes ‘uninhabitable’

By: Finance and Commerce Staff February 13, 2022

HavenBrook Homes is facing a lawsuit from the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for creating “uninhabitable” conditions in homes throughout the state.

About Finance and Commerce Staff

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo