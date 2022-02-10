Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Expert testimony is threshold issue in fiduciary duty case

By: Laura Brown February 10, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court has determined that whether expert testimony is required to support a breach of fiduciary duty case against an attorney is a threshold issue that must be determined by the district court on a case-by-case basis.

