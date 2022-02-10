Breaking the Ice: Housing program leader seeks volunteers

Name: Muria Kruger

Title: Housing program manager and resource attorney, Volunteer Lawyers Network

Education: B.A., philosophy, Hamline University; J.D., University of Minnesota Law School

Muria Kruger, housing program manager and resource attorney for the Volunteer Lawyers Network (VLN), is looking for pro bono lawyers to respond a rising demand for eviction defense services.

Cases are advancing again with the end of the 15-month eviction moratorium established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kruger said. Most cases involve low-income renters who need free legal services.

“Housing is the foundation for so many other things in people’s lives,” Kruger said. “Stable housing is important to kids and getting a good education. It’s important to our communities.”

VLN, working with local legal aid organizations, provides free legal assistance to qualifying tenants and some landlords in courthouse clinics, conducted via Zoom, in Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties. Kruger volunteered with the organization after law school and began working there more than four years ago.

New volunteers can work on eviction expungement cases or phone advice clinics, Kruger said. Intermediate volunteers, with litigation or housing experience, can handle eviction defense and rental repair matter. The VLN housing program has more information online.

Q: Best way to start a conversation with you?

A: Somewhere in my adult life I became an extrovert, so just come on over and talk to me.

Q: Why did you go to law school?

A: I wanted to help people. It’s always been just a strong part of who I am. I care about the underdog. It’s unfair when people with money get to be represented in the system and people without money and perhaps not as much education or experience working within the system end up representing themselves. I just don’t think we can have justice where we allow some people to be represented and others not.

Q: What books are you reading?

A: Louise Erdrich’s “The Night Watchman.” “The Nickel Boys” impacted me deeply. I read a lot of social justice. If you haven’t read Matthew Desmond’s “Evicted,” you have to do that. It reads like a novel and it’s true. Everything that happens in that book happens in Minnesota all the time. I see it my job.

Q: What’s your pet peeve?

A: Reminding my children to do something.

Q: Best part of your work?

A: The people that I work with: my team, the people at VLN — and I enjoy working with the clients that we work with.

Q: Least favorite?

A: I’m terrible at saying no. I hate saying no. It’s hard to say no when people are desperate and you’re not the right person to help them.

Q: Favorite activity away from work?

A: I like to run, be outdoors.

Q: Where would you take someone visiting your hometown?

A: I grew up in Warren in the northwestern corner of Minnesota on a farm. It’s flat, middle of the Red River Valley. We would take a walk on a gravel road and we would watch the sunset. Gorgeous.

Q: Legal figure you most admire?

A: University of Minnesota Law School professor David Weissbrodt. He believed in me, he built me up, he gave me skills. He was an amazing mentor for so many people. He came along just at the right time and helped me pursue my passions. His specialty was international human rights. Three summers in a row I went to Geneva while he was the U.S. expert on the U.N. Subcommission for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights. I worked with him on the Human Rights Code of Conduct for Businesses.

Q: Misconception that others have about your work as an attorney?

A: Sometimes people think housing law isn’t as complicated as other areas of law but it absolutely can be. And the impact of someone losing their housing is tremendous.

Q: Favorite book, movie or TV show about lawyers?

A: I’m a fan of all things John Grisham. My kids even started to read the kids books by John Grisham. Apparently, they’re pretty good too.

