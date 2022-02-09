Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Porn case yields double jeopardy
The 5th Amendment with US Constitution in the background
Porn case yields double jeopardy

8th Circuit says convictions under two statutes violated clause

By: Laura Brown February 9, 2022

Convictions under two federal statutes for possession of a single material containing child pornography violates the Fifth Amendment’s Double Jeopardy Clause, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

