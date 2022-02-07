People & Practices: Feb. 7, 2022

Tim Marx has joined Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. as counsel in its Real Estate Finance/Affordable Housing, Regulatory & Government Relations, and Nonprofit Corporation practices.

Marx has nearly 40 years of public service experience, including a decade as president and CEO of Catholic Charities. He has practiced law, served as a public official (including as city attorney and deputy mayor of St. Paul and as commissioner of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency), and provided nonprofit leadership as executive director of New York City-based Breaking Ground, a nation-leading provider of housing for the formerly homeless.

Marx currently serves on the boards of Fairview Health Services and the National Alliance to End Homelessness and was recently appointed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to serve on a working group to provide recommendations on implementing the recent change to the City Charter establishing a “strong mayor” form of government.

***

The law firm of Flaherty & Hood, P.A. welcomes Nicholas Lira Lisle as the newest member of its legal team. As an associate attorney, Lira Lisle will focus his practice on representing and consulting public employers throughout Minnesota on labor and employment matters, including data practices and open meeting law issues.

Before joining Flaherty & Hood, Lira Lisle was a law clerk for Fish Potter Bolaños P.C., where he focused his efforts heavily on employment litigation. He also formerly worked in state government with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, and in local government with the City of Saint Charles, Ill., where he worked in human resources.

Lira Lisle graduated from Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology and is licensed to practice law in Minnesota. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration and nonprofit studies from Northern Illinois University.

***

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has announced that Matthew Veenstra has been promoted from associate to counsel in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Veenstra assists clients with commercial litigation matters, including shareholder disputes and disputes involving contracts, such as noncompetition agreements and insurance policies. He also has extensive experience in financial services litigation, including fraud and lender liability claims. Veenstra handles lawsuits from initial pleadings through dispositive motions and trial. He has significant courtroom experience and has been involved in several high-profile cases in the greater Minneapolis metropolitan area.

***

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. has added a seven-member interdisciplinary group of professionals in the specialty tax and incentives space, led by Regina “Gina” Staudacher. Staudacher is joined by Bill Burdett, Lindsey O’Malley, Michelle Champane, Jessica Onstott, Paxton Fleming and Marcus Clinkscales.

The specialty tax and incentives practice group will complement the existing work of Winthrop & Weinstine in the tax credit and financial incentives space. This nationally focused, multi-disciplinary team collaborates to serve clients and provide support in all aspects of financial incentives and other business services.

With the addition of this group, Winthrop expands its geographic reach to include meeting spaces in both the Chicago and Detroit markets. These spaces will complement Winthrop’s existing spaces in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.

