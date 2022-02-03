Breaking the Ice: Building legal aid capacity crucial, leader says

Name: Danielle Shelton Walczak

Title: Executive director, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid

Education: B.A., art history, Colgate University; J.D., William Mitchell College of Law

Danielle Shelton Walczak, the new executive director of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid (MMLA), is focusing on hiring more attorneys and developing new revenue sources for the nonprofit civil legal assistance agency.

“The demand for services has increased since the onset of COVID,” Walczak said. “There are a lot of clients that we have to turn away, so building internal capacity is crucial.”

Ensuring employee health and wellness and fostering anti-racist behavior, language and policies and practices also are priorities.

Representing renters needing safe housing and securing access to federal stimulus payments have been among in-demand services, Walczak said.

Walczak, who joined MMLA in November, previously was the city of Minneapolis’ director of strategic initiatives, overseeing several divisions, including race and equity and sustainability.

MMLA works in 20 central Minnesota counties, including Hennepin. The agency has 185 lawyers, paralegals and team members providing legal services free of charge to those in need.

“Access to legal representation, quite frankly, is a privilege that a lot of us take for granted,” Walczak said. “I think everybody should have access to legal representation when they need it.”

Q: Best way to start a conversation with you?

A: The best way to start a conversation with me — and no one’s done this yet — is to ask me, “What’s on heavy rotation on my Spotify playlist?” I’ll talk to you for days about Spotify.

Q:What is in heavy rotation on your Spotify playlist?

A: Any song from the Pentatonix album, “The Lucky Ones (Deluxe).” “Vitamins” by Qveen Herby. Podcast: “The Dropout.”

Q: Why did you go to law school?

A: I was an art history major and worked at Sotheby’s in New York during the summer. I was thinking of getting an advanced degree in business. But after talking to some of the in-house counsel, I thought I could combine the law and the arts, so then I decided to go to law school.

Q: What books are you reading?

A: “The Library of Lost and Found.”

Q: What’s your pet peeve?

A: Chasing people down for responses.

Q: Best part of your work?

A: Learning the business of MMLA. I love business processes and things like that so that that actually is the best part for me.

Q: Least favorite?

A: All the meetings that we are all going through.

Q: Where would you take someone visiting your hometown?

A: I would take them to Shuang Cheng in Dinkytown. The food is so incredible and the atmosphere is great there too. I love that place.

Q: Legal figure you most admire?

A: Bryan Stevenson and RBG. For Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I love how quietly strategic she was. People didn’t understand the complete vision that she had when she when she took some of these cases in providing for gender rights. That is the thing that stands out and which I really admire about her. For Bryan Stevenson, it’s his willingness to talk very plainly about the African American experience and not sugarcoat it and help our population reconcile that history. His litigation work on behalf of convicted individuals is really inspiring. Also, his work and with juveniles at the Supreme Court and making sure that juveniles don’t get things like the death penalty and life imprisonment.

Q: Misconception that others have about your work as an attorney?

A: I’m more administrative or management, but regardless, people don’t understand that and just think that I still practice in some way, shape or form. There’s still kind of this disconnect that you work for a legal organization but you’re not practicing. How could you not be practicing and working cases?

Q: Favorite book, movie or TV show about lawyers?

A: “Damages” was one of my favorite legal series. It was short lived, but I loved it. And probably like a lot of people, I loved the original “Law & Order.”

