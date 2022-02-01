Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Ruling douses insurer’s appeal
Silhouette of firefighters fighting a blaze
Depositphotos.com image

Ruling douses insurer’s appeal

Couple entitled to ‘total loss’ payment despite previous fire damage

By: Laura Brown February 1, 2022

Minnesota homeowners’ insurance companies will be required to pay for a total loss of a property, even if that property suffered significant damage before the event that caused the total loss.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo