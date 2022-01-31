People & Practices: Jan. 31, 2022

Stephen Tight, an attorney with extensive corporate transactional experience, both as in-house counsel and as a law firm partner, has joined Quarles & Brady in the firm’s Minneapolis office as a partner in the Business Law Practice Group.

Tight has represented companies, executives, business owners and stakeholders across a wide range of complex commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, compliance concerns, licensing and intellectual property matters, and general corporate work, both domestic and international. His areas of practice include mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, securities, private equity and venture capital across a range of industries — with particular depth in the health care, life sciences, medical device and biotechnology fields.

His experience includes domestic and cross-border transactions ranging in value from $5 million to $1 billion and more, tender and exchange offers, contests for corporate control, going-private transactions, asset acquisitions and divestitures, spin-offs, joint ventures, venture capital and strategic investments, securities offerings and private equity transactions.

Tight’s in-house experience includes serving in the office of the general counsel at UnitedHealth Group (corporate development: securities, transactions and international) and as vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer for St. Jude Medical’s atrial fibrillation division. Tight has also regularly represented Fortune 200 medical device manufacturers on a wide variety of transactional and commercial matters.

Tight earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Olaf College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Best & Flanagan announces the election of Elizabeth Drotning Hartwell, Nicholas Hulwi, and Helen Sulllivan-Looney as partners.

Liz Hartwell focuses her practice on all aspects of family law. As a skilled writer and negotiator, she enjoys crafting creative solutions and is always prepared to advocate for her clients and their children both in and out of the courtroom. She has frequently worked as a parenting consultant and a court-appointed neutral, and is a Qualified Neutral under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice.

Nick Hulwi’s practice includes estate planning, estate and trust administration, business succession planning, and IRS audits. He utilizes valuable experience as a former estate and gift tax attorney with the Internal Revenue Service to help clients successfully navigate IRS audits and avoid common mistakes easily identified by IRS examiners. Nick was included in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in the specialty of Trusts and Estates.

Helen Sullivan-Looney focuses her practice on construction and real estate litigation, as well as representing clients in contract and employment disputes. As a former criminal defense attorney who has represented clients facing serious criminal charges in the U.S. and abroad, she is adept at handling all stages of a case, from pretrial negotiations and litigation through post-verdict appeals.

The law firm of Maslon LLP announces that partner Susan Markey has been appointed co-chair of the firm’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group. In this capacity, Markey joins partner Martin Rosenbaum, co-chair since 2016, to help guide the strategy and direction of the practice group, with particular attention to client service, attorney training and development, and competitive effectiveness.

Markey represents clients in general corporate, taxation, and nonprofit matters. She draws from a diverse background in government, accounting, and law to serve as a holistic business adviser, and strongly believes that tax and corporate advice should be both easy to understand and practical. Among her particular strengths is working with nonprofit organizations to help ensure their sustainable long-term success.

Markey manages associate development in the Corporate & Securities Group; she serves on the Women’s Leadership Congress of Meritas, a global network of independent law firms, on the executive committee of Vision Loss Resources in Minneapolis, and on the board of MoneyWeave Academy; she is an active member of the American Bar Association’s Tax Section, the Women Presidents’ Organization, and the Minnesota State Bar Association; and she served as a review board member for the Minnesota Cup, a community-led, public-private partnership that brings together corporations, VCs, foundations, government, and skilled volunteers to support Minnesota’s entrepreneurs. She also devotes significant time to pro bono representation of disadvantaged clients.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr announces that partner Jason M. St. John has been elected managing partner of the firm, and will serve as its next chief executive officer. In this role, St. John will guide the firm’s strategic focus, growth and operations, as well as seek to enhance business development and direct activities through its 16 offices across the United States.

As managing partner, St. John’s priorities include investing in the continued expansion of the firm’s existing offices, the exploration of new markets, and building on the legacy of client service, diversity, equity and inclusion, pro bono and community engagement, and professional development. St. John also said the firm will continue to invest in talent management and transform its mentorship and training practices.

St. John served on Saul Ewing’s Executive Committee, which functions as the firm’s managing body and directs long-term strategic planning, for five years prior to being considered for the managing partner role. In addition to having chaired the firm’s Litigation Department for the past three years, he has also served in a number of other leadership positions, including hiring partner and lead integration partner for the firm’s 2017 merger between Saul Ewing and Arnstein & Lehr. He has been an attorney with Saul Ewing since 2005, and has maintained an active legal practice focused on litigating complex, high-stakes commercial, contract, insurance, and real estate disputes

St. John earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, his J.D. from University of Maryland, Baltimore, and an MBA from the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business. He resides in Owings Mills, Maryland, with his wife and twin sons.

Winthrop & Weinstine P.A. announces that Luisa M. Surmak has joined the firm as an associate in the Securities & Corporate Finance Practice.

Surmak represents clients in connection with securities and corporate finance matters, including fund formation and transactions, transfers, non-disclosure agreements and regulatory filings. Prior to entering private practice, she interned at the Federal Trade Commission, and spent more than four years in various roles at a regional bank in Dubai. Surmak earned her J.D. from American University Washington College of Law, summa cum laude, and her B.A. in French and European Studies from Vanderbilt University.

Chief Judge Lavenski R. Smith of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently announced that the court has appointed Kesha Lynn Tanabe as a United States bankruptcy judge for the District of Minnesota. Judge Tanabe succeeded Judge Kathleen H. Sanberg upon her retirement. She took the oath of office on Jan. 7 and her chambers are in St. Paul.

Tanabe is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, the London School of Economics, and Cardozo School of Law. She began her legal career in the Honors Program for the Attorney General of New York. Before her judicial appointment, Tanabe was an attorney in private practice in Minneapolis. She was a partner at Maslon LLP, Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, and ASK LLP. Additionally, she was a Subchapter V Trustee in Region 12 and she taught bankruptcy law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Judge Tanabe is a member of the Bankruptcy Practice Committee for the District of Minnesota and a former co-Editor in Chief of the MSBA Bankruptcy Bulletin. She is a frequent lecturer on bankruptcy topics nationwide, and she is a member of several legal and community organizations, including International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation, Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association, and Minnesota Lavender Bar Association.

