Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Former Judge Tad Jude announces for attorney general
Gavel, Law books
Depositphotos.com image

Former Judge Tad Jude announces for attorney general

By: The Associated Press January 31, 2022

Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude on Monday became the latest Republican hoping to unseat Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Jude was a state lawmaker for nearly two decades and also served as a Hennepin County commissioner before being elected to the bench in 2010. He spent 10 years as a judge.

Jude said in a statement announcing his candidacy that he would focus on public safety and improved oversight of nonprofit organizations.

Business attorney Jim Schultz, former state Reps. Doug Wardlow and Dennis Smith and defense attorney Lynne Torgerson are also running.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.

 

 

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo