Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / ABA report understates tech shifts in pandemic
Gavel, law books
Depositphotos.com image

ABA report understates tech shifts in pandemic

By: Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires January 27, 2022

The bottom line: Most law firms would be inoperable at this stage of the pandemic in the absence of reliance on at least one or two cloud-based technologies.

About Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo