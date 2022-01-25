Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Baseball impasse recalls Twins ‘contraction’ case
the Metrodome
The often derided Metrodome was at the core of the contraction conundrum in 2001 and 2002 as Major League Baseball and the Minnesota Twins ownership pushed for construction of a new stadium. In this 1992 file photo, the Metrodome is shown in Minneapolis. (AP file photo)

Perspectives: Baseball impasse recalls Twins ‘contraction’ case

By: Marshall H. Tanick January 25, 2022

The temporary work stoppage in baseball harks back to the landmark litigation 20 years ago that warded off the permanent cessation of major league ball in Minnesota.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo