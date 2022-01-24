People & Practices: Jan. 24, 2022

Faegre Drinker announces that Tom Freeman has been promoted to principal, effective Jan. 1. Located in the firm’s Minneapolis office, Freeman is a consulting professional within Faegre Drinker Consulting, the firm’s advisory, federal public policy and advocacy division.

Faegre Drinker Consulting team members provide advisory and advocacy services at the intersection of government and the private sector at both the federal and state levels. Freeman is focused on government relations and was formerly a director in the division.

With more than a decade of experience in Minnesota politics, Freeman handles a range of issues at the Capitol, including taxes, commerce, health care financing, chemical regulation, public safety, bonding and data practices issues. He represents businesses, nonprofit organizations, and trade and professional associations before the Minnesota Legislature, state agencies, and local units of government.

The law firm of Maslon LLP announces the election of its 2022 Governance Committee, which manages the firm. Partner Keiko Sugisaka, who has served on the committee since 2019, is the newly elected chair. Former Chair, Partner Mike McCarthy, a committee member since 2014, continues his service. Newly elected to the committee is Partner Shauro Bagchi, who replaces Partner Bill Mower, a member of the committee since 2018.

Keiko Sugisaka is a partner in Maslon’s Litigation Group as well as former co-chair of its Tort & Product Liability Group. She concentrates her practice primarily on product liability, complex business, and intellectual property cases, including consolidated and multidistrict litigation. Sugisaka has represented clients in federal and state courts nationwide in matters involving product liability defense; patent, trademark, and copyright infringement; director/officer liability; trade secret misappropriation; unfair competition; and commercial disputes. She also has extensive experience in all stages of complex and large-scale discovery and e-discovery issues.

Mike McCarthy is a partner in Maslon’s Litigation and Financial Services groups. He represents clients in complex litigation and appeals. He has represented clients in the federal and state appellate courts in Minnesota and North Dakota. McCarthy has extensive experience with corporate trust-related litigation and has defended putative class actions involving securities and consumer fraud, environmental claims, and antitrust and other alleged statutory violations. He also has experience with and expertise in technology-related litigation (including intellectual property disputes) and medical-device liability.

Shauro Bagchi is a partner in and co-chair of Maslon’s Corporate & Securities Group. He manages, negotiates, and closes national and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, technology and licensing transactions, and capital raising deals. He also provides day-to-day business counseling and related advisory services to his clients, including transaction structuring, technology licensing, and general commercial contract drafting. He has particular skill working with clients involved in real estate development and acquisition, advertising, software, manufacturing, and investment funds. In addition, Bagchi formerly served as chair of Maslon’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

Anthony Ostlund announces that Joseph R. Richie has been elected as a shareholder in the firm, effective Jan. 1. Richie has represented a wide range of clients, from Fortune 100 companies in high-stakes federal court trials and arbitrations, to pro bono work on behalf of asylum seekers and those who have had their civil rights violated. He joined Anthony Ostlund in mid-2019 after working several years at a premier litigation boutique in New York and serving as a judicial clerk for U.S. District Court Judge William H. Pauley III of the Southern District of New York.

Henson Efron announces attorneys Sarvesh Desai and Jeff Shea were elected the firm’s newest shareholders, effective Jan. 1.

Sarvesh Desai is part of the firm’s Business Law practice group. His main focus is on the areas of mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, licensing, privacy, entity formation and organization, and securities. He was selected for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of Minnesota Super Lawyers–Rising Stars®, the 2021 & 2022 Editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, and was named a 2020 Up & Coming Attorney honoree by Minnesota Lawyer. He has been practicing law since 2014.

Jeff Shea is also a part of the firm’s Business Law practice group. He has over 30 years of real estate law experience dealing with all types of real estate issues and transactions for clients, including purchase and sales agreements, lease agreements, landlord and tenant disputes, mergers and acquisitions, and retail and commercial development and contracts. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2021-2022 for Real Estate Law.

Teresa B. Molinaro has joined Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson as a shareholder. Her practice will focus on Estate & Trust Litigation, Guardianship and Conservatorship Litigation, and Estate Planning & Business Succession. Prior to joining the firm, Molinaro was a partner at Molinaro Davis Law in Eagan.

Merchant & Gould P.C., a national intellectual property (IP) law firm, announces that Misty Borg Misterek has been promoted to director of business development and marketing, effective Jan. 1. While based in Minneapolis, she manages the firm’s business development, marketing, and public relations efforts firm-wide.

With the firm since 2001, she plays a pivotal role in strategizing and implementing the firm’s business development practices. She evaluates new growth areas and leading new-business initiatives to further support the firm’s development goals. As part of the leadership team, she dedicates her time to defining the strategic vision of the firm.

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., announces that Erin Mathern and Joseph Windler have been elected to the firm Board of Directors.

Erin Mathern works with real estate development clients to provide practical advice from the inception of a project through closing. With a focus on the development of affordable housing, and specializing in structured financing and tax credits, she coordinates with partners and investors. In addition to her law practice, Mathern is the Board Chair of the Minnesota Housing Partnership, a nonprofit organization of community leaders working to expand access to affordable housing through research, public policy and capacity building in Minnesota and nationally. She serves as co-chair of the firm’s Summer Associate Program and as a member of the firm’s Recruiting Committee. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Minnesota Urban Debate League, as well as Minnesota Women Lawyers and Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Women (MNCREW) and contributes pro bono legal work though the Volunteer Lawyer’s Network.

Joseph Windler represents clients in a wide variety of litigation matters, including those involving government investigations and enforcement actions, securities litigation and arbitrations, distribution chain disputes, franchise related matters, the Americans with Disabilities Act, product liability, FACTA, FDCPA, fraud and consumer fraud, FLSA, employment, discrimination, shareholder disputes, breach of warranty and breach of contract, and life insurance disputes. His clients range from Fortune 500 companies to individuals in a variety of industries such as telecommunications, financial services, investment services, banking, food service, energy, construction, capital venture and insurance. He also has extensive experience litigating supply chain manufacturing, dealer/distributor/sales, product liability, and UCC disputes, including actions enforcing and interpreting “terms and conditions.” He is chair of the firm’s Recruiting Committee, and a member of the firm’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and Compensation Committee. He serves as a mentor through the University of Minnesota Law School Minority Mentorship Program and is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Members of Winthrop & Weinstine’s Board of Directors each serve a three-year term, with elections occurring on a rolling basis. Other board members for 2022 are: Tammera Diehm, president; David Aafedt; Jeffrey Ansel; Thomas Kettleson; Anton Moch; and Todd Urness.

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, announces that attorneys Justin S. Boschwitz, Sicheng Shen, and Erinn B. Valine have joined the firm.

Justin S. Boschwitz is a member of Moss & Barnett’s litigation team assisting businesses and individuals at all points of the litigation process. He has experience in many areas of litigation, including shareholder disputes, employment, intellectual property, and property tax. Justin received his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Sicheng Shen is a member of Moss & Barnett’s business law team assisting clients on a broad range of corporate and financial transactions. Prior to practicing law, she worked for an accounting firm and a venture capital firm. Sicheng also worked as a judicial extern to Judge William J. Fisher in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota. She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School; her M.S., with honors, from Simon Business School, University of Rochester and her B.S., with honors, from Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing, China.

Erinn B. Valine is a member of Moss & Barnett’s multifamily and commercial real estate finance team focusing her practice on closing and delivering loans secured by multifamily projects to secondary market investors such as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. As part of this practice, she prepares and negotiates loan documents; reviews legal opinions; examines title, survey, and other due diligence; and works with all transaction parties to ensure a smooth closing. Valine maintains a database of analysis and documentation and has developed efficiencies to close a large volume of transactions. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where she served as managing editor of Mitchell Hamline Law Review, and her B.A. from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

