Minnesota sues COVID test firm, alleging violations of consumer laws

By: Laura Brown January 24, 2022

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Hennepin County Court against two companies that held themselves out as pop-up COVID-19 testing facilities but allegedly violated consumer-protection laws.

