Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court opinion expands on pardon board ruling
Gov. Tim Walz and the state Board of Pardons
In this June 25, 2019, photo, Gov. Tim Walz (center) addresses an applicant during his first hearing as chair of the state Board of Pardons. Other members of the board are Attorney General Keith Ellison, left, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, right. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Court opinion expands on pardon board ruling

By: Laura Brown January 19, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently explained why pardons can be issued only when the Board of Pardons is unanimous and cannot be conferred unilaterally by the state’s governor.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo