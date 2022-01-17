People & Practices: Jan. 17, 2022

Attorneys Judah Druck and Jason Reed have been elected to Maslon LLP’s partnership, effective Jan. 1.

Druck, a partner in Maslon’s Litigation Group, represents corporate and individual policyholders in insurance coverage and complex business disputes. His experience includes advising clients and litigating actions concerning product liabilities, environmental and toxic tort liabilities, directors and officers-related liabilities, first-party property loss, business interruption, and broker negligence. Druck has recently represented clients in insurance coverage disputes concerning COVID-19 losses.

Reed, a partner in Maslon’s Financial Services Group, focuses his legal practice on corporate trustee representation, issues relating to corporate trust litigation, and bankruptcy concerns. His varied bankruptcy practice includes representation of both secured and unsecured creditors as well as representation of creditors’ committees, in addition to defending preference litigation. Reed’s practice further includes commercial financing transactions such as commercial lending and asset-based lending.

***

Stinson LLP announces the election of three new partners in the firm’s Minneapolis office, effective Jan. 1:

Micah Revell advises clients on complex energy law, environmental laws and regulations and natural resources law. Revell also counsels clients in the transactional and regulatory practice, advising on ongoing operations, acquisitions and divestitures, land use and development guidance and project agreement review and negotiation. Outside of Stinson, he is a member of both the Kentucky and Minnesota Bar Association’s Environmental, Natural Resources and Energy Law section, The Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law and a member of the Energy Bar Association. Revell earned his J.D., with honors, from Emory University School of Law.

Aalok Sharma is an entertainment and sports lawyer with experience in bet-the-company litigation, business litigation, construction litigation and products liability litigation. Additionally, he has extensive experience managing protracted litigation in sports, construction, finance, health care, automotive, retail and manufacturing industries. Sharma counsels his clients on matters relating to the future of sports, including esports, sports technology, legalized sports wagering and integrity. He also assists businesses in matters relating to debt restructuring, gains and losses and footnote disclosure related to uncertain tax positions. Outside the firm, Sharma is a passionate fan, serving the sports community as a Minnesota Twins Community Fund board member, a Sports Lawyers Association outreach captain and public relations committee member and is a mentor for Sports Tech Tokyo. Sharma earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from University of Minnesota.

Bill Thomson defends insurers and other businesses in complex, multistate class actions, corporate governance, shareholder disputes and financial services matters. He has experience representing banks and other financial institutions in major lending litigation. Thomson is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and the Hennepin County Bar Association. Thomson earned his J.D., with high honors, from University of Chicago Law School.

***

Attorney Jacob Sherlock has joined the partnership of Blethen Berens. Sherlock has practiced law for seven years, six as an associate with Blethen Berens, which has offices in Mankato and New Ulm. He practices in litigation with a focus on creditor’s rights and collections, business and administrative litigation, business law, insurance law and mechanic’s liens.

Sherlock earned a J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law and a B.A. in communication from the University of North Dakota. He is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota and currently serves as the vice president for the 6th District Bar Association.

***

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has announced the election of 15 attorneys as new partners, effective Jan. 1, including Alexander Baggio in the firm’s Minneapolis office. He is a litigator representing businesses in commercial litigation, labor and employment disputes, and ERISA and non-ERISA life, health and disability matters.

***

Lind Jensen Sullivan & Peterson P.A. has welcomed associates Stuart D. Campbell and Rebecca M. Scepaniak to the firm.

Campbell’s primary areas of practice are business disputes, construction litigation, general disputes, general liability, products liability, employment litigation, and insurance litigation. Before joining the firm, Campbell served as a law clerk for Magistrate Judge Leo I. Brisbois in the District of Minnesota. Campbell received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, and he received his Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where he was a managing editor for the Mitchell Hamline Law Review.

Scepaniak is a life-long resident of Minnesota and grew up at her family farm in Morrison County. She proceeded to attend Bethel University for her bachelor’s degree and completed her four-year degree in two years. Upon graduation, she worked as a legislative assistant at the Minnesota Senate and served as a committee legislative assistant on the Aging & Long-term Care Committee. Scepaniak attended the University of St. Thomas School of Law, where she obtained her Juris Doctor. While in law school, she worked as a certified student attorney at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. Following her graduation from law school, she worked in civil litigation in the St. Cloud area, where she practiced in a wide variety of matters that included construction litigation, insurance defense, workers’ compensation, and personal injury.

***

Christina Zauhar has become a partner at Halberg Criminal Defense. Christina has been employed at the firm since her 3L year of law school, when she began as a law clerk. She was subsequently promoted to associate attorney and junior partner before becoming a shareholding partner on Jan. 1.

Zauhar has achieved not-guilty verdicts or pretrial dismissals in cases involving criminal sexual conduct, felony assault, domestic assault, violation of a harassment restraining order, malicious punishment of a child, solicitation of a prostitute, and DWI.

***

Meagher + Geer announces that David E. Bridges, Tony R. Krall and Julia J. Nierengarten have been elected to the partnership, effective Jan. 1.

Bridges is a technically trained attorney in the firm’s Catastrophic Loss practice group, operating out of the Dallas office. His practice focuses on complex civil litigation, including fires, explosions, structural failures, fire protection system failures, product failures, and other catastrophic losses and construction-related incidents across the United States.

Krall has spent a large part of his career handling large loss and catastrophe litigation including fires and explosions, product liability, property and casualty litigation. He has handled a range of complex insurance coverage disputes. Krall is often called upon to go to fire scenes and take control of fire investigation to protect his clients’ interests. He has substantial trial experience, having tried cases in state courts throughout the Midwest and in federal court. He also has substantial experience in all methods of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), both as a participant as well as a neutral.

Nierengarten is an attorney in the Appellate group, where she employs her research and writing skills to draft motions, handle appeals, and consult on litigation issues. She works with attorneys in practice groups throughout the firm, particularly in the areas of professional liability, commercial litigation, products liability, construction, and insurance coverage. Before joining the firm, Julia clerked for Judge Terri J. Stoneburner at the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

***

Merchant & Gould P.C., a national intellectual property law firm, announces the promotion of Michael A. Erbele to partner in its Minneapolis office, effective Jan. 1.

Erbele focuses on intellectual property litigation and appellate-level disputes, representing clients in federal courts and agencies throughout the United States and in state court in Minnesota. He is involved in all aspects of complex intellectual property cases, from pre-suit investigation and discovery, through trial, post-trial, and appeal. Erbele’s practice centers on patent infringement, trademark and trade dress infringement, unfair competition claims, and trade secret misappropriation. He has a technical background in chemistry and has represented clients in a wide variety of fields, including consumer products, financial services, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and software.

***

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has elected nine attorneys to the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1, including one in Minneapolis:

David Y. Sartorio is an associate in the Transactional Department, based in Minneapolis. He focuses his practice on corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, control and non-control investments, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sartorio has experience advising companies ranging from private startup and growth companies to large public companies across diverse industry sectors, including energy and renewable energy, agricultural technology, video gaming and life sciences, as well as private equity and venture capital firms. He was named to the Rising Star list, North Carolina Super Lawyers, from 2016 to 2018.

