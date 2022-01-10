People & Practices: Jan. 10, 2022

SiebenCarey announced Jan. 5 that James P. Carey, firm president and managing partner, will receive the 2022 Alumni Achievement Award from St. John’s University in Collegeville during a 40th class reunion dinner on June 25.

“Jim has always had the courage and dedication to the client to do the right thing, even if it’s the hard thing,” said Harry Sieben, retired president of SiebenCarey. “He weighs the risks and decisions from the perspective of what’s right for the client. He’s applied this same approach to his service to hundreds of thousands of constituents as a three-term Park Commissioner in Hennepin County,” Sieben wrote in the award nomination.

“I’m truly honored to receive the Alumni Achievement Award,” Carey said. “My education at St. John’s University played an instrumental role in developing me as a human being and teaching me to respect others. When we sit at the table with our peers and choose to value their experiences as much as our own, we lift each other up – nothing is more important, especially following a tragic accident or life-changing event. I’ve tried to live each day with this in mind as I practice law and help others.”

After graduating from St. John’s in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science degree, Carey began his legal career as a law clerk and researcher at SiebenCarey. Upon receiving his J.D. from the William Mitchell College of Law in 1987, Carey joined the firm as an attorney and became managing partner in 2008.

Carey grew up on Minnesota’s Iron Range in Biwabik, Minn. Today, he and his wife Molly reside in Edina. This year, the couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. They have three children and four grandchildren.

Launched in 1983, the SJU Alumni Achievement Awards recognize alumni who have been successful in their careers and/or active in church and community service. The awards are presented annually by the SJU Alumni Association Board of Directors and the university.

Fish & Richardson has announced the elevation of 17 attorneys to principals at the firm, effective Jan. 1. The new principals include James Huguenin-Love (Twin Cities and Silicon Valley).

“We’re pleased to welcome this outstanding class of new principals. These colleagues not only represent the future of Fish, they also demonstrate the best qualities of the firm today, including a genuine commitment to client service,” said John Adkisson, president and chief executive officer of Fish.

Huguenin-Love, whose technical knowledge covers fields ranging from semiconductor device physics to quantum mechanics to information theory, has litigated matters involving standard-essential patents and patents covering bed sheets, integrated circuit design, power supply controllers, wafer polishing, video editing, and screen scraping software. He received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 2014, his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska in 2010, and B.S. degrees with highest distinction in electrical engineering and high distinction in computer engineering from the University of Nebraska in 2005.

Andy LeFevour joins Eckberg Lammers as a senior attorney. The former chief deputy county attorney for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, LeFevour joins the firm after overseeing the daily operations of the criminal division through difficult periods of unrest and management. His practice at Eckberg Lammers will focus on education, training, and investigation for law enforcement organizations as part of the firm’s Law Enforcement Training Academy & Consulting services.

With over 33 years of criminal law experience prosecuting violent offenders, drug crime, and homicide ‐ LeFevour is a highly accomplished lawyer who has managed and prosecuted thousands of criminal cases, bringing an excess of 100 cases through trial. He has managed complex litigation jury trials, 4th and 5th Amendment litigation, as well as sentencing and post‐conviction. His extensive experience led him to the implementation of organizational policies and procedures within the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office that have been adopted by other local jurisdictions and recognized nationally as standard models.

In his new role, LeFevour provides law enforcement with educational programs and training, focusing on community, policymaking, enforcement, and investigation. LeFevour is also available to serve as special prosecutor for agencies on highly complex criminal proceedings throughout Minnesota.

“As a career prosecutor, I am dedicated to public service and enhancing communities through legal consultation, policy, education, and facilitation of ensured legal standards. I look forward to partnering with agencies with a focus on community policing.”

