A woman holding a COVID-19 vaccine card
A lawsuit has been filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance challenging President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating employees of federal contractors and subcontractors to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Depositphotos.com image)

Lawsuit challenges vaccine order

Minnesota man seeks exemption as remote worker

By: Laura Brown January 7, 2022

A St. Paul man who works remotely is part of a class-action lawsuit against the Biden administration.

