Cyber Ninjas faces fine over Arizona election review records

PHOENIX — A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.

The judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents, which two Maricopa County judges and the state Court of Appeals have ruled are subject to the public records law.

The $50,000 daily fine imposed by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah far exceeds the $1,000 levy suggested by a lawyer for The Arizona Republic newspaper, which filed the public records lawsuit in 2020. Hannah said the lower amount would be “grossly insufficient” to coerce Cyber Ninjas to comply with his orders.

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas, Jack Wilenchik, said the company is insolvent, has laid off all employees, including former CEO Doug Logan, and can’t afford to sift through its records to find those related to the audit.

Hannah said the $50,000 daily fine would begin accruing on Friday and warned that, if necessary, he will apply the fine to individuals, not just the Cyber Ninjas corporation.

“The court is not going to accept the assertion that Cyber Ninjas is an empty shell and that no one is responsible for seeing that it complies,” Hannah said.

He said there’s been no evidence submitted showing that Cyber Ninjas is actually insolvent and noted that millions of dollars were donated to the election review. He also said the company could comply for very little cost by turning its records over to the Senate and allowing legislative lawyers to determine which must be publicly released.

Wilenchik maintains Cyber Ninjas is not subject to the Arizona public records law because it’s a private company. Trial and appellate judges have disagreed, ruling that the documents must be released because the firm was performing a core government function on behalf of the Senate. The Arizona Supreme Court declined to take the case on appeal.

A spokesman for Cyber Ninjas, Rod Thomson, declined to comment on the judge’s ruling. He confirmed that the company no longer has employees and said “Cyber Ninjas is being shut down.”

