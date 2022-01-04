Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / High court to judges: ‘Show your work’
Restitution concept
Depositphotos.com image

High court to judges: ‘Show your work’

Trial court didn’t show it weighed defendant’s ability to pay award

By: Barbara L. Jones January 4, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed a restitution award of $87,000 because the record did not show that the District Court considered the defendant’s income, resources and obligations.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo