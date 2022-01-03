Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The EEOC argued that using an isokinetic strength test discriminated against female truck drivers on the basis of sex, screening out qualified female truck drivers for positions at Stan Koch and Sons Trucking. (Depositphotos.com image)

EEOC reaches discrimination settlement with trucking firm

By: Laura Brown January 3, 2022

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced a discrimination settlement with Stan Koch and Sons Trucking, a package and freight delivery company in Minneapolis.

