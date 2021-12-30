Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Quiz: What are top 21 cases of the year?
Minnesota Supreme Court justices
Minnesota Supreme Court Justices. Front row, from left: Justice G. Barry Anderson, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, Justice Natalie E. Hudson. Back row, from left: Justice Paul C. Thissen, Justice Margaret H. Chutich, Justice Anne K. McKeig, Justice Gordon L. Moore. (Photo: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Perspectives: Quiz: What are top 21 cases of the year?

By: Marshall H. Tanick December 30, 2021

A look at some of the most intriguing Minnesota federal and state appellate court rulings during the past 12 months.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo