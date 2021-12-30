Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Grand Rapids attorney charged with sexually assaulting clients
Itasca County Courthouse, Grand Rapids, MInnesota
The Itasca County Courthouse, where sexual assault charges have been filed against attorney Jesse Powell. (Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr)

Grand Rapids attorney charged with sexually assaulting clients

By: Laura Brown December 30, 2021

A Grand Rapids attorney has been charged with criminal sexual assault after allegedly sexually assaulting clients.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo