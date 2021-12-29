Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Wild rice
Wild rice, also known as manoomin (translated as “the good berry” in Ojibwe), has profound significance beyond being a culinary staple, being featured prominently in cultural and spiritual traditions. (Photo: Lorie Shaull/Flickr)

8th Circuit weighs rights of rice

Case stems from White Earth Band of Ojibwe’s suit opposing pipeline permit

By: Laura Brown December 29, 2021

Eyes from across the globe are on Minnesota as ongoing litigation, now in the 8th Circuit, could result in granting legal rights to wild rice.

