Ivan Fong named Medtronic general counsel and secretary

Ivan Fong has been named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Medtronic, succeeding Brad Lerman, who is retiring at the end of January.

Fong joins Medtronic from 3M, where he served as chief legal and policy officer and secretary, the health care technology company announced in a news release. He also previously served as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and as chief legal officer and secretary for Cardinal Health, Inc.

“We are excited to have Ivan join the Medtronic executive committee. He brings extensive experience in both public and private sectors in healthcare and other complex industries. His deep expertise and strong leadership will help guide our strategies and decisions as we drive toward our bold ambition to become the global leader in healthcare technology,” Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Ivan’s decision to join Medtronic reaffirms our position as a leading destination for top talent.”

“I am excited to join Medtronic and become part of its inspiring culture of learning, inclusion, integrity and innovation, and above all, its compelling Mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life,” said Fong in the release. “I am honored to join the Medtronic executive committee, a world class leadership team, and to partner with the talented members of the company’s legal, compliance and government affairs functions, to help advance the company’s powerful Mission and bold vision.”

Fong will join the company on Feb. 1, 2022.