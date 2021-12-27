Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Religion cited in vaccine dispute

Senior center employee says mandate violates his rights

By: Laura Brown December 27, 2021

A Minnesota man has submitted a charge against Brookdale Senior Living Center in North Oaks to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Daniel Reinke, sales and marketing manager for Brookdale, was informed that the company (based in Brentwood, Tennessee) had implemented a Mandatory Associate Vaccination Policy for the COVID-19 vaccine. Reinke sought a religious exemption, which was denied.

