Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / News / Wisconsin suit seeks reinstatement of 31,000 voters
Gavel, campaign button, vote
Depositphotos.com image

Wisconsin suit seeks reinstatement of 31,000 voters

By: The Associated Press, Scott Bauer December 23, 2021

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have the Wisconsin Elections Commission reinstate voter registrations for nearly 32,000 people who were deactivated this summer.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo