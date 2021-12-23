Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Ramsey County prosecutor quits over policies
Decorative Scales of Justice in the Courtroom
Depositphotos.com

Ramsey County prosecutor quits over policies

By: The Associated Press December 23, 2021

A key Ramsey County prosecutor has quit because he feels his office is too soft on offenders.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo