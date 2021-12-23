Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington on Friday, Dec. 3. (AP file photo)
High court to hold special session on vaccines

By: The Associated Press, Jessica Gresko December 23, 2021

The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to two Biden administration policies covering vaccine requirements for millions of workers, policies that affect large employers and health care workers.

