Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Freelance paralegals are growing in popularity
Paralegal concept
Depositphotos.com image

Freelance paralegals are growing in popularity

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires, Teri Saylor December 23, 2021

Seven years ago, Natalie Porter wanted to supplement her income as a traditional paralegal in a law firm setting, so she started offering her services to other firms.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo