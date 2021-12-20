People & Practices: Dec. 20, 2021

Ivan Fong, 3M executive vice president, chief legal and policy officer and secretary, was recently honored as Executive of the Year by the IPO Education Foundation. The award, which Fong received during a virtual celebration, honors Fong’s longtime commitment to the creation, promotion, and protection of intellectual property.

Now in his seventh year at 3M, Fong leads the company’s more than 550 Legal Affairs employees, including the government affairs, compliance, security and data teams. Before joining 3M in 2012, Fong was general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he advised senior national security officials and led 1,800 lawyers. He has also served as chief legal officer and secretary of Cardinal Health Inc.

***

Blethen Berens announces that attorney John T. Christian has joined its transactional team. Christian’s practice focuses on business and agricultural law, real estate, and estate planning.

Christian received his J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law, where he served as a senior editor for the St. Thomas Law Review. His undergraduate degree is from the University of Minnesota Duluth majoring in economics and political science.

***

Blethen Berens announces that attorney Holly L. Hankins has joined the firm’s family law and estate planning team.

Hankins received her J.D. and a Certificate in Law and Business from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where she was an associate editor of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review and the 3L class representative and board member of the Minnesota Justice Foundation – Student Chapter. She received a B.A. from Hamline University. Hankins is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and Minnesota Women Lawyers.

***

Shannon E. Eckman has joined the Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A. law firm in Minneapolis as an associate attorney practicing in the areas of business, employment, and real estate litigation. She is a 2021 graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

***

Faegre Drinker has announced that 41 associates joined the firm’s 2021 first-year associate class, including eight in Minneapolis.

The associate class participated in an immersive development program as they started their careers with Faegre Drinker. Associates took part in interactive programs and learned from panel discussions on a variety of topics, including practice and technical skill proficiency, legal ethics, behavioral competencies, business aspects of a law firm, individual business development and what it means to provide excellent client service.

Faegre Drinker’s new Minneapolis associates are:

Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to info@minnlawyer.com.