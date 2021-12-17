Minnesota Lawyer honors some of profession’s best

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2021 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make Minnesota’s legal profession vibrant. Please plan to join us Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in downtown Minneapolis as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.
Groups
3M N95 Mask Seizure Litigation
Eva Mendelsohn, Kevin Rhodes, Colette Durst and Cheryl Hamilton of 3M; and Sybil Dunlop, Holley Horrell, Nicholas Scheiner, Kevin Zhao, Anna Tobin, Faris Rashid and Amran Farah of Greene Espel
Bair Hugger MDL Plaintiffs
Genevieve Zimmerman, Mike Sacchet, Megan Odom, Leslie O’Leary, Kyle Farrar, Gabe Assad and Jake Zimmerman of Meshbesher & Spence
Brown, Lee, and Young vs Reese Pfeiffer
Rebecca Stillman, Anne Robertson and Justin Perl of Mid Minnesota Legal Aid; and Bahram Samie and Ann Bildsten of the Department of Justice
Michael Hall III Team
Michael Hall III, Mara Brust, Mike Hall Sr. and Kate Hockin of Hall Law
Minor Does v. The Hills Youth and Family Services
Randy Knutson, Tim Lessman, Rich Ruohonen and Josh Peck of Knutson Casey
Mohamed Noor appellate team
Thomas Plunkett of the Law office of Thomas Plunkett; Caitlinrose Fisher and Matt Forsgren of Forsgren Fisher; and Peter Wold and Aaron Morrison of Wold Morrison Law
N.H. v. Anoka Hennepin School District
Andrew Davis, Timothy Griffin, Teresa Nelson, David McKinney, Christy L. Hall and Jess Braverman of Stinson
Protecting Minnesotans from Medicaid Fraud, State v. Remona Lysa Brown
Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Wanka and Assistant Attorney General Kristi Nielsen of the Office of the Attorney General
Protecting Tenants as Consumers, State v. Steven Meldahl
Assistant Attorney General Katherine Kelly, Assistant Attorneys General Eric Maloney, Caitlin Micko and Adam Welle of the Office of the Attorney General
ResCap Liquidating Trust Litigation Team
Donald Heeman, Randi Winter, Jessica Nelson and Laura Quinn of Spencer Fane
RightCHOICE Managed Care, Inc. et al v. Hospital Partners, Inc. Case Team
Jeff Gleason, Munir Meghjee, Jamie Kurtz, Nathaniel Moore, Jason Pfeiffer, Haynes Hansen and Jaime Wing of Robins Kaplan
Shefa v. Attorney General Keith Ellison, et al.
Scott M. Flaherty, Peter J. Farrell, Jason Marisam of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister
University of Minnesota Law School Clemency Project
Individuals
Patrick Arenz
Robins Kaplan
Alain Baudry
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr
Mai Moua
Mai N. Moua Law Office
Kaarin Nelson Schaffer
Conard Nelson Schaffer
Melissa Nilsson
Henson Efron
Matthew Pelikan
MADEL
Paul D. Peterson
Harper & Peterson
Eric Rice
Law Office of Eric A. Rice
Christopher Sailors
SailorsAllen Law
Erin Sindberg Porter
Jones Day
Jeffrey Storms
Newmark Storms Dworak
Aaron Van Oort
Faegre Drinker
Outstanding Service to the Profession
Beth Bertelson
Bertelson Law Office
Derek Chauvin Prosecution
Attorney General Keith Ellison, Matt Frank and Erin Eldridge of the Office of the Attorney General; Jerry Blackwell of Blackwell Burke; Steve Schleicher of Maslon; Lola Velazquez-Aguilu of Medtronic and Josh Larson of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Rita Coyle DeMeules
Minnesota Supreme Court
Dyan Ebert
Quinlivan & Hughes
David Herr
Maslon
Abigail Cerra
Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission
Mark Myhra
Boston Scientific Corporation
Eric Nelson
Halberg
Teams
Court J. Anderson and Benjamin J. Hamborg
Henson Efron
Tim Barnett and Ryan Schildkraut
Winthrop & Weinstine
Kathleen Flynn Peterson and Robert J. King Jr.
Ciresi Conlin
Dan Guerrero and Perry Moriearty
Meshbesher & Spence and University of Minnesota Law School
Brooke Holmes and Randall Knutson
Knutson Casey
Jack Rice and Willow Anderson
Jack Rice Defense and Willow Anderson Law
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.