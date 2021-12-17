Minnesota Lawyer honors some of profession’s best

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2021 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make Minnesota’s legal profession vibrant. Please plan to join us Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in downtown Minneapolis as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.

Groups

3M N95 Mask Seizure Litigation

Eva Mendelsohn, Kevin Rhodes, Colette Durst and Cheryl Hamilton of 3M; and Sybil Dunlop, Holley Horrell, Nicholas Scheiner, Kevin Zhao, Anna Tobin, Faris Rashid and Amran Farah of Greene Espel

Bair Hugger MDL Plaintiffs

Genevieve Zimmerman, Mike Sacchet, Megan Odom, Leslie O’Leary, Kyle Farrar, Gabe Assad and Jake Zimmerman of Meshbesher & Spence

Brown, Lee, and Young vs Reese Pfeiffer

Rebecca Stillman, Anne Robertson and Justin Perl of Mid Minnesota Legal Aid; and Bahram Samie and Ann Bildsten of the Department of Justice

Michael Hall III Team

Michael Hall III, Mara Brust, Mike Hall Sr. and Kate Hockin of Hall Law

Minor Does v. The Hills Youth and Family Services

Randy Knutson, Tim Lessman, Rich Ruohonen and Josh Peck of Knutson Casey

Mohamed Noor appellate team

Thomas Plunkett of the Law office of Thomas Plunkett; Caitlinrose Fisher and Matt Forsgren of Forsgren Fisher; and Peter Wold and Aaron Morrison of Wold Morrison Law

N.H. v. Anoka Hennepin School District

Andrew Davis, Timothy Griffin, Teresa Nelson, David McKinney, Christy L. Hall and Jess Braverman of Stinson

Protecting Minnesotans from Medicaid Fraud, State v. Remona Lysa Brown

Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Wanka and Assistant Attorney General Kristi Nielsen of the Office of the Attorney General

Protecting Tenants as Consumers, State v. Steven Meldahl

Assistant Attorney General Katherine Kelly, Assistant Attorneys General Eric Maloney, Caitlin Micko and Adam Welle of the Office of the Attorney General

ResCap Liquidating Trust Litigation Team

Donald Heeman, Randi Winter, Jessica Nelson and Laura Quinn of Spencer Fane

RightCHOICE Managed Care, Inc. et al v. Hospital Partners, Inc. Case Team

Jeff Gleason, Munir Meghjee, Jamie Kurtz, Nathaniel Moore, Jason Pfeiffer, Haynes Hansen and Jaime Wing of Robins Kaplan

Shefa v. Attorney General Keith Ellison, et al.

Scott M. Flaherty, Peter J. Farrell, Jason Marisam of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister

University of Minnesota Law School Clemency Project

Individuals

Patrick Arenz

Robins Kaplan

Alain Baudry

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Mai Moua

Mai N. Moua Law Office

Kaarin Nelson Schaffer

Conard Nelson Schaffer

Melissa Nilsson

Henson Efron

Matthew Pelikan

MADEL

Paul D. Peterson

Harper & Peterson

Eric Rice

Law Office of Eric A. Rice

Christopher Sailors

SailorsAllen Law

Erin Sindberg Porter

Jones Day

Jeffrey Storms

Newmark Storms Dworak

Aaron Van Oort

Faegre Drinker

Outstanding Service to the Profession

Beth Bertelson

Bertelson Law Office

Derek Chauvin Prosecution

Attorney General Keith Ellison, Matt Frank and Erin Eldridge of the Office of the Attorney General; Jerry Blackwell of Blackwell Burke; Steve Schleicher of Maslon; Lola Velazquez-Aguilu of Medtronic and Josh Larson of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

Rita Coyle DeMeules

Minnesota Supreme Court

Dyan Ebert

Quinlivan & Hughes

David Herr

Maslon

Abigail Cerra

Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission

Mark Myhra

Boston Scientific Corporation

Eric Nelson

Halberg

Teams

Court J. Anderson and Benjamin J. Hamborg

Henson Efron

Tim Barnett and Ryan Schildkraut

Winthrop & Weinstine

Kathleen Flynn Peterson and Robert J. King Jr.

Ciresi Conlin

Dan Guerrero and Perry Moriearty

Meshbesher & Spence and University of Minnesota Law School

Brooke Holmes and Randall Knutson

Knutson Casey

Jack Rice and Willow Anderson

Jack Rice Defense and Willow Anderson Law

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.