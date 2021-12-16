Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court documents show that Walmart has filed motions for a new trial and for judgment notwithstanding the verdict in the case of a woman injured at a South Carolina store. (AP file photo)

Jury awards $10M to woman injured in Walmart

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 16, 2021

A South Carolina jury has awarded $10 million in damages to a woman who lost most of her leg after stepping on a rusty nail while shopping at Walmart.

